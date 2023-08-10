Minnesota law enforcement issue over 20,000 speeding tickets during July campaign

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A monthlong law enforcement campaign resulted in tens of thousands of speeding tickets being issued to drivers in Minnesota.

Throughout the month of July, over 20,000 drivers were cited for speed violations in the state of Minnesota, the Department of Public Safety announced Thursday.

Of 291 agencies, 47 reported speeds of 100 mph or more -- with one person cited for going as fast as 152 mph by the Eden Prairie Police Department.

MORE NEWS: Mankato man leads police on a high-speed chase

The St. Paul Police Department had the highest number of citations in the metro, with 770 tickets issued to drivers. Eden Prairie came in second with 367 citations issued. In Greater Minnesota, Elk River had the most citations at 430.

Police in Eden Prairie arrested 14 drivers for DWI after stopping them for speeding, according to state officials. Crystal police also arrested a driver for DWI after they were pulled over for going 112 mph. The driver had a BAC of .25.

The DPS says that preliminary numbers show speed contributed to 63 deaths on Minnesota roads so far this year, compared to 79 at the same time last year.

Note: The video above is from July 5