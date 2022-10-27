Minnesota mirrors national trend of increasing overdose deaths

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Centers for Disease Control says more than 107,000 Americans died of overdoses in 2021.

That's up 15% from the year before. Two-thirds of those deaths are linked to fentanyl and similar synthetic opioids.

Minnesota is seeing an increase in drug overdoses, too.

"I was going to either end up in prison or dead," Steven Kanturd, a client at Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge, said. "It was evil. It was really dark."

It's a harsh reality, but a battle Kanturd isn't alone with.

"I woke up every day for months on end just knowing that I didn't want to do it, but the only think I could think about was that next high," he said.

In 2021, 1,286 Minnesotans died from drug overdoses, a 22% increase from the year before.

"Minnesota is basically mirroring what's happening in the rest of the country," Mary DeLaquil, an overdose epidemiologist with the Minnesota Department of Health, said.

Experts in the field say it's a layered issue.

"It's not just been a mismanagement of pain pills, but sometimes a mismanagement and misunderstanding of pain," Dana Farley with the MDH's Drug Overdose Prevention unit said.

A rise in fatal overdoses could be attributed to a number of things, but more recently, experts point to an increase in available, potent fentanyl.

"Fentanyl is readily available. It's cheap, it's easy to get and it's flooding our streets, it's flooding our schools. It's everywhere," Mindy Mueller, the women's long-term director at Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge, said. "I think a lot of times families who don't have experience with addiction, their kids can be addicted and be getting into things and they have no idea."

Now, most substance abuse begins in the home. Seventy-five percent of first-time users get their drugs from a relative or friend.

"You may have some percocet, you may have some oxycontin sitting in your cabinet from a surgery and you've forgotten about it. Somebody comes and grabs that and the next thing you know they're addicted to pills," Mueller said. "It can start that easily."

But it's also that easy to properly dispose of them, keeping those pills out of the wrong hands.

"There is hope and I believe there is no such thing as too far gone," Kanturd said.

Saturday is Drug Take Back Day. It's a chance to get rid of some of those prescription medications safely. You can find a drop off box at most pharmacies and police stations any time of year.