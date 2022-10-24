Fatal opioid overdoses in 2021 jumped 15% from prior year

MINNEAPOLIS -- The state says in 2000, 54 Minnesotans died from opioids. The number skyrocketed to 924 last year. So why isn't the nationwide effort to stop overdoses working?

Steven Bell's addiction struggle started with an OxyContin prescription following a surgery. It eventually led to fentanyl.

"All it takes is a very little to kill you. I've experienced overdoses myself with it, because it's very strong," Bell said.

"We're in the midst of a major drug crisis," Dr. Gavin Bart, Director of Addiction Medicine at Hennepin Health, said.

Bart hopes we've reached a peak. The CDC says more than 107,000 people died from overdoses in 2021. That's up 15% from the year before. Two-thirds of those deaths are linked to synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

"We're never going to stop the entry of fentanyl into our country," Bart said.

To prevent overdoses, he believes one focus needs to be on safer use of the drugs.

"They don't know if it's a Percocet as the pill that they're buying on the street -- might say it is or whether it's been spiked with fentanyl," Bart said.

He also sites the use of NARCAN, also known as Naloxone, to save lives.

"Naloxone should be in all the same places we see AEDs. Schools, malls, airports," he said.

Bell says it saved his life. He's now in treatment.

"I didn't know how to stop, so I definitely had to go to treatment to have somebody help me stop," Bell said.

While prevention is part of the solution, Bart says there are too many who go untreated.

"The good news about opioid addiction is we have really good treatments for it and unfortunately not enough people have access to those treatments. Not enough people know these treatments exist," Bart said.

What else can be down to cut down on overdose deaths? Safe supply is a controversial option. Provide a steady safe supply of the drugs to users while getting them headed toward treatment. The Canadian government says it's saving lives there.

People seeking treatment for mental health or substance use issues should call SAMHSA's National Helpline at 800-662-HELP (4357) or visit findtreatment.samhsa.gov.