Minnesota Ice Festival returning after warm winter caused cancelation last year

EAGAN, Minn. — With temperatures topping off at 25 degrees on Tuesday, the air is crisp and exactly what Minnesota Ice CEO Robbie Harrell needs to ensure this year's festival at Vikings Lakes doesn't melt away.

Around this time last year, many were left waiting for winter. The weirdly warm winter forced Harrell's hand and he had to cancel the Minnesota Ice Festival.

"It's the right decision out of safety, out of respect for the team," he said in 2023. "You'd hate to stand something up fully and have it collapse a week or two weeks later."

But what a difference a year can make.

"Feeling very optimistic this year which feels good. Last year we had our blinders on a bit," Harrell said.

The work has begun to transform the Minnesota Vikings practice field into a winter wonderland with more than two million pounds of ice.

"We brought in four semi-trucks — each semi weighing about 40,000 pounds. Each ice block weighs about 425 pounds," Harrell said.

The ice maze, ice slide, skating and ice sculptures and carving competition is back with hopes of breaking a world record with the largest ice maze.

The Minnesota Ice Festival will run from Jan. 10 through Feb. 16 at TCO Stadium. Tickets cost $12.99 for children ages 5-14 and $24.99 for anyone 15 and older. Children under 5 get in free.