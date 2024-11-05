Minnesota House races primed to shape balance of power at state capitol

MINNEAPOLIS — All 134 seats in the Minnesota House and one Senate seat are up for grabs this election and the outcome will determine the balance of power at the Minnesota State Capitol.

The DFL currently controls the House with a five-person majority over Republicans, 68 to 63. The DFL also controls the governor's office.

In the Senate, there's a 33-33 split and a rare special election for the seat in district 45 will decide who will have the majority. The candidates are Republican Kathleen Fowke and DFL Johnson Stewart. The seat was left open by DFL Kelly Morrison earlier this year, who is running for U.S. Congress against Tad Jude in the 3rd Congressional District.

Democrats looking to defend House majority

House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, is looking to defend the DFL majority, which currently holds 70 seats compared to the 64 held by Republicans. The GOP only needs to flip four to take back the speaker's gavel, but Hortman said she is confident about their chances to hold on.

"In 2022, we were supposed to lose. In 2024, we're supposed to win. We don't take that for granted at all," she added. "We're working harder than we ever have before. We've raised more money than we ever have before. We knocked on more doors. We communicated with voters in the mailbox and digital more than we ever have before because we don't take anything for granted."

The House DFL reported raising $7.6 million this election cycle.

Republicans seek to restore "balance" in St. Paul, feel confident in their candidates

House Republicans have had a record-setting fundraising haul at $2.7 million collected year to date and its campaign arm surpassed the number of unique donations in 2022, the House Republican Campaign Committee said.

House Minority Leader Lisa Demuth, R-Cold Spring, believes this reflects the momentum shifting towards Republicans and that there is a desire for Minnesota to have a power-split government once again.

"Full one-party Democrat control has been very fast. There's been a lot of things that have been pushed through without really hearing all the voices of Minnesota, and so knowing that we want to bring that balance back," Demuth said during an interview with WCCO in September.

Lawmakers return to St. Paul on January 14 for the 2025 session.