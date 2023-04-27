Minnesota House passes health budget bill

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota House passed a health budget bill late Wednesday that lawmakers say will lower health care costs and improve access to care.

In a statement, the House said: "The Health budget includes transformational system changes with provisions allowing for the freedom to choose not to enroll in managed care, deprivatization of our public health programs, efforts to control escalating health care costs, and funding for a foundational study of universal health care in Minnesota. These changes will lead to a lean and efficient system with more accessible and affordable access for all."

Among the provisions in the bill: mental health grants, improvements to mental health and dental coverage, increased funding for reproductive health and more.

"The Health budget bill takes a firm stand on reproductive care," the House said. "Under this bill every Minnesotan will be able to receive the care which serves them, their health, and their families best."

The bill allows undocumented residents to be eligible for MinnesotaCare, and also allows for a MinnesotaCare buy-in.

"It will give Minnesotans a true choice in what health coverage is best for them by providing an affordable, reliable and quality option," the House said.

The bill also includes the "Keeping Nurses At The Bedside Act," which the Minnesota Nurses Association said is a "comprehensive approach to nurse staffing and retention." The Minnesota Hospital Association said the act isn't tailored to individual patient needs and would negatively affect their care.

The state Senate passed its own health omnibus bill last week. The two chambers will head to conference committee to reconcile the bills.