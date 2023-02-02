Minnesota House passes bills to restore voting rights for felons, make Juneteenth a state holiday

ST. PAUL, Minn. – At the Minnesota State Capitol Thursday, lawmakers passed two bills, and are close to passing a third that could impact how you power your home for decades to come.

100% Clean Energy

The Senate is debating a bill requiring that utilities offer 100% clean energy to consumers by 2040. It is a top priority for Democrats in control of the Capitol, and it will be ready for the signature of Gov. Tim Walz if it passes.

Supporters say the new benchmark is an important tool to curb climate change's impact on our communities, while opponents argue it will be costly for consumers and it mandates unreliable sources to keep the lights on.

But more than half of the state's electricity already is carbon-free, between renewable energy like wind and solar -- and nuclear energy.

"We are often told you can't do this. [It's] often said that's impossible. I say no. I say we can do it, and Minnesota can be a leader, and the passage of House File 7 is exactly how we signal all those Minnesotans who said that climate change and us taking responsible steps can do it," said Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato.

Restoring Voting RIghts To People With Felony Records

The Minnesota House passed a bill Thursday night, by a vote of 71-59, to restore voting rights for people with felony records once they are no longer behind bars.

Current law says you can't vote until your sentence is complete, including probation and parole. You would be able to cast a ballot upon release from prison under this proposal.

It's estimated to impact more than 50,000 Minnesotans. The bill now heads to the Senate.

Making Juneteenth A State Holiday

The Minnesota House also passed a bill Thursday that aims to make Juneteenth, June 19, a state holiday. Juneteenth celebrates the end of slavery in the United States.

The bill passed by a vote of 126-1. A single Republican joined Democrats in voting "yes." The bill also had bipartisan support in the Senate, and now heads to the governor's desk.

If it feels like things are moving fast at the Capitol, it's true. Democrats, now with a trifecta, are passing bills out of committees and off the chamber floor more frequently and quickly than recent sessions. Three more will likely get approval Thursday night