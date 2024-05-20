Timberwolves' Game 7 win brings brief joy to contentious Minnesota Legislature

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Sunday evening was a grim one at the Minnesota State Capitol, with lawmakers engaging in shouting matches during the final moments of the 2024 legislative session. But amid the chaos was a rare moment of bipartisan jubilation.

Minnesota House members were in mid-debate with just 2.5 hours left before their midnight deadline when a lawmaker made an off-topic announcement.

"For those of you who don't know, the Minnesota Timberwolves won Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals," said an unidentified representative.

The moment when the Minnesota House mid-debate on the final day of session learned that the Timberwolves won game 7 🏀#mnleg pic.twitter.com/O94xsOwHrC — Caroline Cummings (@CaroRCummings) May 20, 2024

Video shows most representatives leap into a standing applause as cheers fill the chamber.

The joy only lasted for a few seconds before the acrimonious vibe returned. Both the House and Senate descended into chaos after Democrats, who control all branches of state government, bypassed debate and went straight to a vote on a 1,400-page tax bill.

The House adjourned at midnight but will reconvene on Monday so retiring members can bid their colleagues farewell. The Senate adjourned for the year sine die, meaning no date has been set for members to reconvene to finish work.

Absolute chaos in the Minnesota House after Speaker Hortman went straight to a vote on a taxes bill amended late tonight to add a bunch of other policies in it #mnleg pic.twitter.com/E6pfshhbeA — Caroline Cummings (@CaroRCummings) May 20, 2024

The Wolves will reconvene on Wednesday evening for Game 1 of the Western Conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks after they pulled off the biggest Game 7 comeback in NBA history.

The feat was accomplished on the 20th anniversary of the team's last Game 7 win, which also happened to be the birthday of the Wolves' patron saint, team legend Kevin Garnett.