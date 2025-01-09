Minnesota's contract with 35,000 home care workers expires on Friday

ST. PAUL, Minn. — An important deadline is fast approaching for the more than 35,000 workers who care for some of Minnesota's most vulnerable residents.

Home care workers have been at the bargaining table with the Minnesota Department of Human Services for months, with their contract set to expire on Friday. Their union, Service Employees International Union, says time is truly of the essence.

Dozens of workers rallied at the Minnesota Capitol on Wednesday. They're focusing on wages, retirement security and health care costs to address the workforce shortage seen across the state. They say they need more support to better care for their clients.

Caregiver Gail Larson says she's fighting for her future.

"This is a real profession," Larson said. "This is really an important, an important one that we show caring and love for our clients and make sure that their needs are met."

Home care has been her full-time job as of late, as she looks after her partner and nephew. She's also a member of the union's bargaining committee.

"Family is very important, and I need to take care of them first," Larson said. "I'm getting closer to retirement age. I don't have a savings plan because this profession is not treated as a real profession."

Jeremy Heyer, another bargaining committee member, says he's had caregivers in his home for more than 20 years, but constant turnover has been a major challenge. He hopes a better deal could draw more to the job.

"We've had numerous, different people coming in, able to work for a while and then needing to find something that's better for them, to be able to make more money to take care of themselves," Heyer said.

The union says they're still hopeful to get a tentative agreement in place by Friday. That way they can hopefully get a done deal in place before the state presents its upcoming budget for the next year. The new legislative session starts on Tuesday.

A spokesperson from the human services department told WCCO they're unable to provide a comment on the situation while negotiations continue.