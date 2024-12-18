Hitting the road in Minnesota for the holidays? Here's what to expect.

When to hit the road to get to your destination for the holidays

When to hit the road to get to your destination for the holidays

When to hit the road to get to your destination for the holidays

MINNEAPOLIS — When you hit the road this holiday season, you won't be alone.

"We saw record-breaking numbers for Thanksgiving and we're also seeing record-breaking numbers this holiday season as well," said Brynna Knapp of AAA.

It's the most wonderful time of year, but for the highways and skies, AAA says they'll see an increase in traffic from Dec. 21 to Jan. 1.

So between that time on the roads, the worst time to drive is from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. In the skies, Sun Country says their busiest days will be the 21, 22 and 27.

For those traveling this year, AAA says 90% are going to be hopping on the road. Gas prices are only down one cent in the Twin Cities compared to last year.

"A lot of the snow and the heaviest snow will be along I-94 to the north," said meteorologist Lisa Meadows, who plans on visiting her family in Chicagoland. "Because of that I think I'll take 35 south, hit 90 and then go east."

Meadows adds that the snow should be cleaned up by Friday.

"Unsurprising to us Minnesotans, four of the five top travel destinations this holiday season are in Florida," Knapp said.

AAA says that the worst day on the roads here in the Twin Cities will be on Sunday, Dec. 29.