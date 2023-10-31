Minnesota Hockey does not require youth players to wear neck guards

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — Adam Johnson's tragic death — the Hibbing native and former University of Minnesota Duluth Bulldog hockey player — is hitting close to home for players and coaches in the state of hockey.

"The hard part is that it's indefensible, and it's fluky," said Kelly Pannek, the Benilde-St. Margaret's girls' hockey coach who played for the University of Minnesota and Team USA. "How many times does it happen where there's a weird hit and nothing happens?"

MORE NEWS: Hibbing native and former University of Minnesota Duluth Hockey hockey player remembered by former coach

Hockey outlets in the Twin Cities say neck guards are flying off the shelves.

"When something so awful happens, it puts a lot into perspective that we're playing a game," said Pannek.

All youth hockey players in Canada have to wear a neck guard. USA Hockey recommends that players wear them, although it is not required. Minnesota Hockey follows USA Hockey's protocol.

MORE NEWS: Minnesota hockey world pays tribute to Adam Johnson, dead at 29 after "freak accident" during game in UK

However, District 6 — schools in the south and west metro — require youth players to wear a neck guard.

"You got all this stuff, but you're leaving this whole throat bare," said Brad Hewitt, Director of Minnesota Hockey District 6.

Hewitt says kids wear protective shin guards, gloves, and shoulder pads. They don't mind wearing the neck protector, he says.

Pannek says she'll let her players decide if they want to wear them.

Retailers say you can call ahead to check if they have neck guards in stock before visiting in person.