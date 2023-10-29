Hibbing native and former University of Minnesota Duluth Hockey hockey player remembered by former coach

HIBBING, Minn. — The Minnesota hockey community is shocked and saddened over the sudden death of Hibbing native and former University of Minnesota Duluth hockey player, Adam Johnson.

Johnson, 29, was playing in a professional game in England when an opposing player's skate blade cut his neck. The injury was so devastating that the league ended the game and cleared the arena. Johnson died later at the hospital.

Through tears, Mark DeCenzo, the former Hibbing/Chisholm head coach, tried to wrap his head around the sudden loss of Johnson.

"Yeah, it's a tough one," he said.

Johnson was a standout player for the Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets from 2009 to 2013. He played alongside DeCenzo's son, Nick.

"[Johnson] is a real good, natural player. He was a game breaker. He was a kid who at any point in time could turn the game around for you," said DeCenzo.

A memorial for Adam Johnson is growing outside the Hibbing Ice Arena.

Iron Rangers set up a tribute to Adam Johnson outside Hibbing Memorial Arena today. The Hibbing native and former UMD Bulldog died in a hockey accident mid-game Saturday night in the UK. pic.twitter.com/thPRKcbX4Y — Northern News Now (@NorthernNewsNow) October 29, 2023

Johnson kept his talents at home and went on to play for the three-time national champion Duluth Bulldogs.

The UMD Hockey team released a statement saying:

"Adam was loved and admired by his teammates, coaches and staff. As talented as he was on the ice, he was even a better person. Adam remained connected to the program and for our time with him we are eternally grateful. Adam, we love you, we will miss you."

Johnson then made the NHL and played for the Pittsburgh Penguins for two years. He scored his first NHL goal against his home team — the Minnesota Wild — in 2019.

"He was a great kid, great player and a joy to coach," said DeCenzo.

That is exactly how he will remember Johnson, as he processes and grieves the loss of a life way too early.

"We're fortunate to have the positive memories we did," said DeCenzo.