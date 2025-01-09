Minnesota high schools offers culinary technical program to students: "I like to think of it as home ec on steroids."

Program is giving aspiring chefs a head start on their career

ELK RIVER, Minn. — In a busy professional kitchen where pots clang and stovetops sizzle, Elk River High School students are preparing restaurant quality food.

"I like to think of it as home ec on steroids," said Prostart Educator Monique Sabby.

Prostart is a two-year nationwide technical education program supported by the Hospitality Minnesota Education Foundation.

About 100 schools across the state offer culinary classes that use its curriculum.

It teaches technical cooking and restaurant management with the assistance of mentors like Chef Seth Bixby Daugherty.

"They're gaining the knowledge that they would if they went to college for free and then they're able to get an opportunity to be placed into one of these top restaurants in the city," said Daugherty.

Senior Cole Lupin says he's discovered a passion he hopes leads to a long culinary career, and possibly the chance to study food overseas in Europe.

This culinary crew operates a restaurant at school and caters community events.

They are among more than a dozen area schools cooking for a "Stars of the Future" event at the Four Seasons hotel in Minneapolis later this month which will raise money for the program.

The students in the Minnesota Prostart program also take part in various cooking competitions, very similar to what you'd see on Food Network.

Senior Jaelynn Mogren leads the team.

When asked where her passion for food and cooking comes from, Mogren said it began when she was young.

"I've always loved cooking, I thought I'd go to pastry school, I wanted to be this top notch chef," said Mogren.

While she plans to pursue radiology for her profession and cooking as her passion, Mogren says she has gained important qualities from her Prostart experiences.

"It teaches so many life skills that you can take outside of high school. I think that's really important because of the managing time and communicating with others and taking that feedback that you will get regardless if you want it or not," said Mogren.

Skills that that lead to success in a restaurant and in life.

"I know a lot of our resort people. "Do you have some kids? I need someone' So they know can take a Prostart student from Elk River and they're going to be successful in any restaurant out there," said Sabby.