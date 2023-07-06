Minnesota has now had 8 confirmed mpox cases so far in 2023

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Department of Health says it has confirmed eight cases of mpox in the state for the year 2023. Prior to June, there had been no cases reported in the state this year.

The virus, which was recently renamed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, was at the center of a nationwide outbreak last summer. In Minnesota, there were 234 cases of the disease included in MDH's tally last year, 10 of which resulted in hospitalization. There were no documented cases of mpox-related deaths, though.

The virus is spread by prolonged close contact, usually skin-to-skin, and results in rashes, scabs and, in a number of documented cases, a significant amount of physical pain. Of Minnesota's documented cases, roughly 95% have occurred in either cisgender or transgender men. The median age of cases thus far is 34 years old.

The state reassured that there remains ample supplies of the mpox vaccination. More information about the virus and how to get vaccinated can be found on the MDH Mpox website.

The CDC last month reported that they were once again bracing for the possibility of a resurgence of the virus over the coming months. Health officials said recent outbreaks have primarily involved men who have sex with men.

"The risk of near-term clusters and outbreaks is substantial and the outbreaks could be large, especially in the warmer months, with planned gatherings that may have the potential for skin-to-skin contact and increased sexual activity," Braden said.

In an unpublished study that has yet to be peer-reviewed, the CDC reported mpox strains had turned up with signs of resistance to tecovirimat, the main antiviral drug used to treat patients. One of those worrying mutations was also detected "in a cluster of cases" around Los Angeles. That suggests drug-resistant mpox can be transmitted person-to-person in at least "rare cases."