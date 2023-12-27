Gymnasts gather at Mall of America ahead of 2024 U.S. Olympic team trials in Minneapolis

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The country's top gymnasts are preparing to compete in the Twin Cities.

Minneapolis will host the U.S. Olympic Team trials in June, but Mall of America kicked off a celebration Wednesday.

Five different clubs will show off their skills in the Huntington Bank Rotunda, including the University of Minnesota men's and women's teams and the North Shore Gymnastics Association.

Wednesday's event is all about celebrating and amping up the anticipation for next summer's Olympic trials, and the excitement is palpable.

"I don't have words, it's going to be amazing," said Minnesota gymnast Mia Garding. "I can't wait."

"Gymnasts go through a lot and it takes a lot of dedication to get here, so no matter what level or where they're at I think it's a great opportunity to show Minnesota what we have," said parent Vicki Garding.

Performances will be happening in the Rotunda until 4 p.m. Wednesday, wrapping up with the U men's team at 3:30 p.m.

And we're told there will be a special surprise in the Rotunda at 1:30 p.m., so stay with WCCO.com for the latest.