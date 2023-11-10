Minnesota-grown tree headed to Vice President's residence

SANDSTONE, Minn. — A Minnesota tree has made the cut for a prestigious berth this holiday season.

Happy Land Tree Farms won the Reserve Champion Grower at the National Christmas Tree and Wreath Contest this year. The farm is near Sandstone.

Now they're being honored with one of their trees as the official tree at the Vice President's residence in Washington D.C.

Friday marks the day that the special tree will be cut down and start its journey to the nation's capital.

Christmas tree growers Amber Scott and Alex Church, of Cline Church Nursery in Fleetwood, North Carolina, were the overall winners in the contest. Their 18½-foot-tall fir tree was chosen to be displayed in the Blue Room of the White House this holiday season.

According to their website, "members of the National Christmas Tree Association have presented the official White House Christmas tree for display in the Blue Room since 1966."