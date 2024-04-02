Minnesota Gophers heading to WNIT Fab 4 after win over Wyoming

MINNEAPOLIS — The Golden Gophers are heading to the Fab 4 of the Women's National Invitation Tournament.

The Gophers beat Wyoming 65-54 Monday night to advance to the semifinals. Guard Amaya Battle led the team with 29 points.

The game was tied 40-40 after the third quarter, but Minnesota outscored Wyoming 25-14 in the fourth to secure the win.

Wyoming grabbed just two offensive rebounds, while the Gophers snagged 32 defensive boards.

The Gophers will play Troy Wednesday, and the winner will head to the WNIT championship game against either Vermont or St. Louis.

In her second season, head coach Dawn Plitzuweit has led the Gophers to their deepest WNIT run since 2014, when they made it to the third round. In their last NCAA Tournament appearance (2018), they were knocked out in the second round.

Minnesota's men's team also made the NIT this year. They were booted by Indiana State in the second round.