Minnesota falls to Indiana State 76-64 in second round of NIT

Ryan Conwell had 23 points to lead Indiana State to a 76-64 victory over Minnesota in the second round of the NIT on Sunday.

Conwell added five assists for the Sycamores (30-6), who will play Cincinnati (22-14) in a Tuesday quarterfinal. Jayson Kent finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Julian Larry scored 16 on 7-for-9 shooting with three steals.

Pharrel Payne led the Golden Gophers (19-15) with 16 points and eight rebounds. Mike Mitchell Jr. added 13 points and Cam Christie scored 12.

Indiana State took the lead with 15:43 left in the first half and did not give it up. Conwell had 14 points in the first half to help the Sycamores take a 38-28 advantage at the break.

First published on March 24, 2024 / 8:19 PM CDT

