Minnesota Frost fall 4-3 in overtime to New York Sirens in home opener

Minnesota Frost kicking off second season at Xcel Energy Center

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A heartbreaking loss for the Minnesota Frost in their home opener at the Xcel Energy Center on Sunday night.

The defending champs came out strong in the first period with two straight goals — the first one by Grace Zumwinkle in the first 21 seconds of the game, and the second by team captain Kendall Coyne Schofield.

The New York Sirens answered in the second period, tying it up. Blaine native Gabby Rosenthal made her pro debut and scored the game-tying goal in the second period.

Both teams scored in the third period, tying it up again 3-3, and the game went to overtime. It was quick, though, as the New York Siren scored 19 seconds into the OT clock, ending the game 4-3.

The loss didn't seem to tarnish fans' feelings towards this team.

"The first period they were dominant and all over the ice, so I think if they can keep that up for the rest of the season, they'll be golden," said Kaiden Jackson, a Frost fan and player on the Willmar Warhawks.

"They should have won, but they still tried their hardest," said another young Frost fan leaving the arena at the end of the game.

Before the puck dropped, the Minnesota Frost were recognized for their inaugural season championship with a presentation of the Walter Cup and a banner raised into the rafters of the Xcel Energy Center to permanently remember their championship.

"It feels historical," said Ann Dublin, a Frost fan who attended the home opener with her spouse Kimberly.

The two had themselves a sports-packed Sunday, by swapping out their VIkings purple in the day to Frost purple at night.

"[We] came straight from the [Vikings] game right over here, and put my Frost jersey on over my Jefferson jersey," said Kimberly Dublin.

While the inaugural PWHL season made its mark on history last year, the feelings that season evoked are still flowing from the crowd at the X.

"It's surreal. It's really cool to see women playing Minnesota hockey," said Betty Higuera, a young Frost fan.

"It makes me feel good because it makes me feel like I can do anything," said Evie Pearson, a young Frost fan.

Both Higuera and Pearson play for the U10 St. Paul Saints Girls Hockey team. They are among many young players who showed up to watch the home opener with their youth team, repping their own jerseys.

"The fact that everyone wants to support our hometown team, and it's just a sense of love and affection," said Higuera.

More than 8,000 fans filled the Xcel Energy Center for the home opener.

