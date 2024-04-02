Rain, snow for Twin Cities, southern Minnesota Tuesday

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report from April 2, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Expect cool and unsettled weather Tuesday, with spotty rain and snow showers across Minnesota.

The Twin Cities will top out around 45 degrees, and highs across the state will be similar.

Early on, a mix of rain and snow will fall in the metro and through southern Minnesota. That will transition to only rain in the afternoon hours.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and breezy, but the sunshine will return for the Twins' home opener on Thursday. Highs will be near 50 both days.

Warmer air will arrive by the weekend, with conditions trending toward sunny and 60s by Saturday. Next week looks to be on the mild side as well.