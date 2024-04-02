Watch CBS News
Rain, snow for Twin Cities, southern Minnesota Tuesday

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report from April 2, 2024
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report from April 2, 2024 03:46

MINNEAPOLIS — Expect cool and unsettled weather Tuesday, with spotty rain and snow showers across Minnesota.

The Twin Cities will top out around 45 degrees, and highs across the state will be similar.

Early on, a mix of rain and snow will fall in the metro and through southern Minnesota. That will transition to only rain in the afternoon hours.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and breezy, but the sunshine will return for the Twins' home opener on Thursday. Highs will be near 50 both days.

Warmer air will arrive by the weekend, with conditions trending toward sunny and 60s by Saturday. Next week looks to be on the mild side as well.

Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist.

First published on April 2, 2024 / 5:35 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

