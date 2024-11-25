Minnesota's food shelves get one-time $5M funding boost to address growing need

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota food shelves are feeling grateful for new funding.

State leaders say $5 million will be allocated before the end of the year. The one-time funding was announced Monday morning.

The money is meant to support food shelves across the state that are seeing dramatic increases in needs.

At the Neighborhood House in St. Paul, there's been a 47% increase over the last year. It's a trend seen statewide.

Gov. Tim Walz and the first lady spent some time Monday morning volunteering at the Neighborhood House.

According to those on the frontlines, Minnesota saw 7.5 million visits to food shelves statewide last year. This year, it's on pace to reach 9 million.

The $5 million comes from leftover funds from the American Rescue Plan.

"We understand this is one-time money," Walz said. "But it's at a time when we need it, it's a time it will make a difference and a time our partners understand best how to get that out."

"This additional funding comes at such an important time," Sophia Lenarz-Coy, executive director of the Food Group, said. "It will be issued out to food shelves in early 2025 and will really make a difference to meet this need."

There are about 300 food shelves in the state of Minnesota. It's not yet known how much each shelf will get, but it will be allocated according to community need.