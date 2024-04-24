Tour shows off $20 million investment to Minnesota fish hatchery

WATERVILLE, Minn. — A community tour Wednesday highlighted a massive investment to one of Minnesota's 15 fish hatcheries – a $20 million makeover, nearly 70 years in the making.

"This is generational. We've not had an investment to this level in many, many years, and it's needed," said Craig Soupir, who serves as the site's supervisor. "A lot of our hatcheries are kind of in this state, where they need some upgrades. This kind of investment is huge for Waterville."

The site raises more than 10,000 walleyes, muskies and more each year – from egg to fry – that are eventually stocked in Minnesota lakes and rivers.

It contributes to a more than $4.2 billion fishing industry statewide.

Yet much of the equipment at the Waterville hatchery is original to its 1950s build, which raises concerns over safety and space.

"Really, it's a great spot for a hatchery – it is old, though. It's becoming dilapidated – a lot of our infrastructure was put in during the early 1950s – and it's all original," Soupir said. "[The water] is not filtered. We need to have biosecurity. It's very important that we have that."

The rebuild comes thanks to a $150 million investment to Minnnesota's Department of Natural Resources – part of state funding created by "Get Out More" funding approved during the 2023 legislative session.

"Honestly, Minnesota has not seen this kind of foundational investment in our outdoors in a generation," said DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen. "This is funding that really a generation of Minnesotans have not seen and the impacts will be felt for another generation."

Soupir says the site hopes to have a construction bid accepted by year's end, with hopes of breaking ground on a new facility by spring of 2026.