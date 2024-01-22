Minnesota DNR outlines how it plans to spend $150 million windfall

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is laying out how it plans to spend the historic funding it received from lawmakers last legislative session.

Get Out MORE (Modernize Outdoor Recreation Experiences) was one piece of Democratic Gov. Tim Walz's $72 billion One Minnesota Budget, with $149.9 million earmarked specifically for the DNR.

How the funding breaks down

$60 million for "enhancing fisheries and fishing infrastructure"

$25 million for the Waterville Hatchery

$19 million for the Crystal Springs Hatchery

$12 million for other hatcheries

$5 million for shore fishing

$35.4 million for "Enhancing access and welcoming new users to public lands and outdoor recreation facilities"

$15 million for accessibility improvements

$9.4 million for roads

$8 million for hiking and paved trail surface improvements

$2 million for improved wayfinding and signs

$1 million for track chairs and other adaptive equipment

$35 million for "modernizing boating access"

$30 million for 40 to 60 large-scale projects, including "accessible features, stormwater improvements, aquatic invasive species prevention, healthy shorelines and accessible ramps for nonmotorized boats"

$5 million for 75-125 small-scale projects, including "longer launch ramps, wider drive lanes, wider and longer parking stalls and improved stormwater treatment"

$10 million for "restoring streams and modernizing water-related infrastructure to support outdoor recreation"

$5.6 million for phase one, including the restoration of "43,000 feet of habitat," plus the restoration of channels, culvert replacements, and dam removals and /modifications

Phase two's budget breakdown and details will be released at a later date

$9.5 million for "modernizing camping and related infrastructure"

$5 million for a pilot to "modernize experiences" at Minneopa State Park

$4.5 million for renewal of Myre-Big Island State Park's wastewater infrastructure

DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen says the investments will be strategically spent to "to do the most good in the most places."

"We are making great progress to ensure our outdoor recreation system can engage people of all abilities and interests, and help people Get Out MORE," Strommen said.

Gov. Walz signed the One Minnesota Budget into law last May, which he says will have a "generational impact."

"History will write the story," Walz said. "We're pretty sure it's gonna mean a fairer, more inclusive, better and more prosperous Minnesota."

Walz's budget victory was achieved in large part due to the DFL Party's governmental "trifecta" that occurred following the 2022 elections, when Democrats secured total control of the Minnesota state government.

