Minnesota firefighter union endorses Harris-Walz, echoing local Teamsters' break with larger union

MINNEAPOLIS — A union representing Minnesota firefighters has endorsed the Democratic ticket in the 2024 presidential election, breaking with its larger union's non-endorsement. It's a similar move to what Midwestern Teamsters did last month.

The Minnesota Professional Fire Fighters, which represents more than 2,000 firefighters, paramedics and dispatchers, said Thursday it "is proud to announce its endorsement of the Harris-Walz campaign for the 2024 election." The International Association of Firefighters earlier announced it would not make an endorsement in the 2024 campaign.

"This endorsement is not just about politics," local union President Scott Vadnais said. "It's about protecting the well-being of the public and ensuring that our members are recognized and supported for the essential work we do. We're confident that the Harris-Walz team will prioritize the safety of Minnesota's communities and continue to champion the needs of first responders."

In a statement on Thursday, the international union said its non-endorsement "is the best way to preserve and strengthen our unity."

"Over the past year, the IAFF took unprecedented steps to hear our members' views on the candidates and the policy issues that matter most to them," President Edward Kelly said. "The IAFF Executive Board determined that we are better able to advocate for our members and make progress on the issues that matter to them if we, as a union, are standing shoulder-to-shoulder."

In July, Kelly issued a statement in support of President Joe Biden.

"Past, present, and future fire fighters are better off because of Joe Biden," he said. "He is undoubtedly the greatest President fire fighters and emergency medical workers have ever had."

Late last month, some Teamsters in Minnesota and other Midwestern states broke ranks with their national union in endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz. Teamsters Joint Council 32 said the Democratic candidates "are proven champions for Union workers."

The national Teamsters union declined to endorse either side in the election, saying it had "few commitments on top Teamsters issues from either former President Donald Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris—and found no definitive support among members for either party's nominee."