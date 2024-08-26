Cooling centers help Minnesotans without air conditioning beat the heat

Minnesotans look for ways to stay cool as heat cranks up Monday

MINNEAPOLIS — The heat can't be ignored on Monday.

"We are slowing down our pace a little bit, but we're doing OK," Paul Burke said in the middle of his walk around Lake Harriet.

An excessive heat warning is consuming much of the state on Monday.

"I mean it's like a sauna," Beth Kalin said. "You don't have to get in the sauce, you're in the sauna."

While the heat index made it well into the 100s, it didn't stop some Minnesotans from getting their steps — or laps in.

"It's heating up," Greg Shobert said after his swim across Lake Harriet. "It's nice to be in the cool water, splashing around."

Between sunbathing and beaching, a place to cool off was a need in the sweltering sun.

"Luckily I have air conditioning at home that I can go home to," Kalin said. "That's a huge benefit that I'm grateful for."

But for folks who don't have the benefit of air conditioning, the Salvation Army says it's ready to help. The nonprofit is offering up 10 cooling centers around the metro.

"If you want to stop in, have some conversation, have some nice community and stay cool, of course, that's the place to do it," Captain Ross Anderson said.

The following service centers will be open during business hours Monday through Friday:

Salvation Army Temple: 1604 E. Lake St., Minneapolis

1604 E. Lake St., Minneapolis Salvation Army Parkview: 2024 Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis

2024 Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis Salvation Army Noble: 10011 Noble Pkwy., Brooklyn Park

10011 Noble Pkwy., Brooklyn Park Salvation Army Eastside: 1019 Payne Ave., St. Paul

1019 Payne Ave., St. Paul Salvation Army Citadel: 401 West 7th St., St. Paul

401 West 7th St., St. Paul Salvation Army Lakewood: 2080 Woodlynn Ave., St. Paul

2080 Woodlynn Ave., St. Paul Salvation Army Central: 2727 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis

2727 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis Salvation Army Anoka County Service Center: 1201 89th Ave. NE, Suite 130, Blaine

1201 89th Ave. NE, Suite 130, Blaine Salvation Army Dakota County Service Center: Prince of Peace Church, 13801 Fairview Dr., Burnsville

Prince of Peace Church, 13801 Fairview Dr., Burnsville Salvation Army Harbor Lights Center: 1010 Currie Ave., Minneapolis

Due to the excessive heat, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board closed multiple non-air-conditioned recreation centers Monday afternoon. Those centers are expected to reopen at noon on Tuesday. There are 30 recreation centers with air conditioning that remain open for regular hours.