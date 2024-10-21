Wildfire continues to burn in Minnesota's Chengwatana State Forest

PINE CITY, Minn. — Crews continue to battle a wildfire in east-central Minnesota's Chengwatana State Forest.

Officials with the Minnesota Incident Command System say the Evergreen Forest Fire, which has scorched 167 acres so far, was first reported on Thursday just east of Pine City, about 70 miles northeast of the Twin Cities.

As of Monday, the fire is 10% contained, with falling autumn leaves adding "more fine vegetative fuel to the fire," according to officials. No buildings are currently at risk, and officials are asking the public to refrain from flying drones in the area.

Minnesota DNR

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, which manages Chengwatana, has closed about 4,500 acres of the forest until further notice, including several areas bordering the forest:

Chengwatana State Forest Road to the north

The Snake River to the south

St. Croix River National Scenic Riverway to the east



The "full extent of the state forest west boundary"



The Snake River Campground, located south of the forest, is still open to the public.

Pine County's emergency management team is assisting with the firefighting effort, along with members of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the U.S. Forest Service and the National Park Service.

The cause of the wildfire is still under investigation.