Election offices in over half of Minnesota counties have received bomb threats since Friday, secretary of state's office says

MINNEAPOLIS — Dozens of election offices in Minnesota have received bomb threats since Friday, the Minnesota secretary of state's office announced on Tuesday.

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon says that election offices in over half of the counties in the state have received bomb threats.

The threats were received by email and have been reported to the secretary of state's office by county, state and federal partners.

"Threats of violence against election workers, aimed at disrupting our democracy, are absolutely unacceptable," Simon said. "Although Election Day is over, election officials across the state are continuing their work to verify that the election was free, fair, accurate, and secure. Over the next few weeks, counties will be canvassing the election, certifying election results, and conducting post-election reviews."

Simon says his office is coordinating with local, state and federal law enforcement to ensure those responsible for the threats are held accountable.

Affected counties are responding to the threats following local policies and procedures.

A recent Minnesota law strengthens penalties for harassment, threats and intimidation against local election administrators.

In October, a joint intelligence bulletin issued by the Department of Homeland Security and FBI warned domestic extremists "pose a threat of violence to a range of targets directly and indirectly associated with elections through at least the presidential inauguration" on Jan. 20, 2025.

The bulletin said election workers, judicial personnel involved in election-related court cases, members of the media, political party representatives and perceived political opponents are all potential targets.

Simon has was targeted in September when the secretary of state's office received a letter with a white powdery substance from a group calling itself the United States Traitor Elimination Army. More than 20 other states received envelopes from that group. The substance turned out to be harmless.