Early voting for 2024 presidential election starts Friday in Minnesota. Here's what you need to know.

Early Minnesota voting for 2024 presidential election all set to go

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon said his office is well prepared to handle early voting as the 2024 presidential election nears. Early voting for the 2024 presidential election in the state begins at 8 a.m. Friday.

Simon met with the press on Thursday to discuss election security, and strongly encouraged residents to take advantage of early voting.

There are three ways voters can cast their ballot. Voters can still cast votes traditionally by showing up in person on Election Day at a designated polling place. Alternately, voters can also vote early, both by mail and in person.

If you mail back your ballot there's actually a tracking code so you know for certain your ballot got there on time. Ballots need to be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.

Simon stressed the importance of getting absentee ballots in early. That's due to some delays nationally with the postal service, he says. Simon suggested sending your ballot in at least a week before Election Day.

However, he's optimistic there wont be any major issues with mail this year.

"If we could handle 2020 with massive volume of mail and voting by mail, surely [we] can handle challenges this year," said Simon. "Stakes are high for individual voters."

For more information about where you can find your polling place, click here.