Watch live: Minnesota Eagle Center, Sen. Klobuchar celebrate passage of National Bird Bill

WABASHA, Minn. — United States Sen. Amy Klobuchar will visit Minnesota's National Eagle Center on Monday morning to celebrate the official designation of the bald eagle as the National Bird of the United States.

President Biden recently signed the bill, which was co-sponsored by Klobuchar.

How to watch National Eagle Center's official designation

When: 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 30

11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 30 Where: National Eagle Center in Wabasha, Minn.

National Eagle Center in Wabasha, Minn. Who: U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, National Eagle Center officials

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, National Eagle Center officials How to watch: You can watch live on CBS News Minnesota, on Pluto TV or in the player above

Despite being a symbol of American statehood since 1782, the bird of prey has never had the official distinction it now holds.

The debut of the pesticide DDT in the 1940s helped contribute to the bald eagle's near-extinction in the U.S., with its diet of polluted fish leading to weakened egg shells and low eaglet survival rates by the 1960s.

DDT was banned in the country in 1972, with the bird making a dramatic comeback by the turn of the 21st Century.

The National Eagle Center in Wabasha helped lead the movement following its years of work to help repopulate the bird.

According to the World Population Review, Minnesota is second to Alaska in bald eagle population numbers. Minnesota has nearly 10,000, while Alaska has around 30,000.