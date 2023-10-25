Minnesota DNR State Forest Nursery is now accepting seedling orders

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources State Forest Nursery will start accepting orders for spring 2024 seedlings on Wednesday.

Following a recent study of declining shorelines, ordering seedlings could be a great opportunity for landowners to reforest their property and create wildlife habitat, shelterbelts, or a woodland oasis.

The State Forest Nursery offers 26 species of native bareroot trees and shrubs. However, the nursery requires a minimum order of 500 seedlings. This is roughly the amount of seedlings needed to plane one acre of bare land.

The DNR says that orders can be tailored in increments of 100 for each species. Prices may vary depending on the species, but prices are as low as $195 for 500 seedlings.

The DNR will also be offering two pre-selected seedling packets to help those who are having trouble deciding what they want.

The conifer packet will include 250 white spruce and 250 red pine seedlings. This packet aims to add more greenery to woodlands in the winter. The fruiting trees and shrubs packet includes a mix of chokecherry, black cherry, nannyberry, hackberry, and wild plum seedlings. This packet aims to create a pollinator-friendly habitat.

Seedlings must be planted in Minnesota. Landowners can reach out to a local DNR forester for assistance with deciding what trees and shrubs would be best for their property.

Interested landowners can visit the State Forest Nursery seedling ordering webpage to view the available species and access the tree seedling order form.

The last day to order seedlings is Friday, March 29, 2024.