Minnesota DNR emphasizes safety during Firearms Deer Season

CARVER COUNTY, Minn. — This weekend was the Minnesota Firearms Deer Hunting Opener. While it's been a success for many hunters, there have already been several accidents resulting in injuries.

Two hunters were shot, one near Perley and the other near Moorhead.

"We require everyone to go through firearm safety before they purchase a license so they're getting that education and resources ahead of time so they can make those good hunting decisions," said Minnesota DNR Conservation Officer Brianna Shaw.

WCCO

Hunting incidents have gone down in recent years. Last year, there were 11 incidents and none of them were fatal. Shaw said doing a pre-hunt equipment check can prevent some accidents, like falls from deer stands.

"Make sure the stand you are hunting out of has fresh straps, it's secured to the tree. Having that harness that clips into the tree so you're not falling out, because we do see a lot of incidents unfortunately that happen when people fall out of stands," Shaw said.

Weather like fog and mist can diminish visibility too.

"We want to know what we're shooting and what's beyond the shooting point, so if we cant see the house beyond the tree line and we make that shot, accidents happen. So make sure you know the area you're hunting, and before you take that shot," she said.

While wearing blaze orange or pink is required, Shaw recommends hikers and their pets also wear bright colors during hunting season. Trespassing is the most frequent complaint against hunters and can be avoided with communication.

"We get a lot of complaints every year about neighbor disputes and the best way to avoid that is making that contact beforehand," she said.

With more than 400,000 Minnesotans participating in hunting activities each year, situational awareness is paramount.

Minnesota regulations allow hunters to shoot 30 minutes before sunrise. They need to stop half an hour after sunset.