Bianca Virnig wins state representative special election

DAKOTA COUNTY, Minn. — Voters in Mendota Heights and Eagan headed to the polls in a special election Tuesday, where Democrat Bianca Virnig defeated Republican Cynthia Lonnquist in a state representative election.

Virnig earned 58% of the vote while Lonquist only earned 41%. There were 6,617 total votes.

Voters were asked to head to the polls because State Rep. Ruth Richardson abruptly resigned in September to become CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States, leaving District 52B's seat open.

Libertarian Charles Kuchlenz received 1% of the vote.

Minnesota DFL Chairman Ken Martin released the following statement after Virnig's victory: "Congratulations to Bianca Virnig on her decisive victory this evening. Bianca's experience as a school board member will mean she can hit the ground running on day one to fight for fully funded public schools, affordable healthcare and reproductive rights." "Bianca's landslide victory speaks not only to her strong campaign but also to the strength of the DFL message. Minnesotans are ready to elect DFLers who will protect their freedoms and invest in lifting up middle class families. The Republican Party and their allies – who invested substantial time and resources into this race – will have to accept that their extreme positions on banning abortion and cutting corporate taxes won't get them any further next year than it did tonight."

Virnig currently serves on the Rosemount, Apple Valley and Eagan school board.

