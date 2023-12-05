Tuesday is special election day for former Rep. Ruth Richardson's seat in District 52B

DAKOTA COUNTY, Minn. — Tuesday is election day in Dakota County.

Voters in Mendota Heights and Eagan will be asked to head to the polls for a special election.

State Rep. Ruth Richardson abruptly resigned in September to take a job in North Dakota, leaving District 52B's seat open.

Six candidates have filed for the position.

See live results on WCCO's Election Results page.