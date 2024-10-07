Minnesota's voter registration deadline for the 2024 election is soon. Here are key dates to know.

MINNEAPOLIS — The deadline for Minnesotans to register to vote online or by mail for the 2024 presidential election is nearing, though voters can still register in person on Election Day.

If you want to register to vote or cast your ballot early, here's what you need to know:

When is the last day to register to vote in Minnesota?

Minnesota offers same-day registration, which means you can register to vote in person at your polling location on Nov. 5, 2024. However, if you would like to register beforehand, you can register online by midnight on Oct. 15. If you would like to register by mail, the application must be received by 5 p.m. on Oct. 15.

You can confirm your voter registration status here.

When is the mail-in ballot deadline in Minnesota?

Your ballot must be received by Election Day, on Nov. 5 for it to count. You can mail in your ballot using a delivery service like FedEx or UPS, and you can track the status of your ballot online.

When is the last day to vote early in Minnesota?

The last day to vote early and in person in Minnesota is on Monday, Nov. 4. According to the Minnesota Secretary of State's office, all voters have at least one place where they can vote early in person with an absentee ballot.

Voting locations before Election Day vary, but they are required to be open during normal business hours, as well as between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on the last Saturday before Election Day. On Nov. 4, they are required to stay open until 5 p.m.

When is the last day to drop off your ballot in Minnesota?

The deadline to return your absentee ballot is Election Day. You can return it no later than 8 p.m. on Nov. 5 at the election office that sent you your ballot, or to a secure drop box. You cannot drop your ballot off at your polling place.

