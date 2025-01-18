Minnesota dance team stun in semi-finals, one rookie reflects on the journey to this moment

As the Gophers dance team compete in Nationals, one dancer reflects on her journey

ORLANDO, Fl. — Dozens of college dance teams from around the country are competing at UDA College Dance Nationals in Orlando, FL this weekend, in what's being called 'the Superbowl of Dance.'

Eight Minnesota colleges are competing, including the University of Minnesota.

A high stakes environment like this can be emotional for all of these dancers, but for one Gopher Rookie, she couldn't hold back tears after they performed on Saturday, thinking of the journey it took for her dad to be here to cheer her on.

"He's been so strong all year," said Emma Le, UMDT freshman, who is thinking of so much more than competing this weekend.

Rather, she's reflecting on what it took to get to this moment. One year ago Saturday, Le watched her future dance team perform at UDA nationals in a Minneapolis hospital room with her family. Her dad, Dat Le, was there fighting an acute form of Leukemia.

Today, her vantage point is much brighter.

"I'm so grateful for him being in the stands. There was never a time I would doubt my dad being in the audience, and the fact that he's here today with me succeeding my biggest dream means a lot," said Le.

Dat Le is in remission now, and in high spirits at his daughter's national competition.

"I'm just happy to support her and to see her dream come true and to be here for it, is amazing…unbelievable," said Dat Le.

The support in ESPN Wide World of Sports arena for the Gophers is unmatched. Now with Le's dad healthy, she can shake off her stress, and just soak this all in.

"It felt so surreal, the audience, the cheering…there's nothing that's comparable to this whatsoever," said Le.

The University of Minnesota dance team punched their ticket to finals on Sunday in both jazz and pom.