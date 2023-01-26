Watch CBS News
Local News

Many women unaware of connection between breast density and cancer risk, researchers say

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

Many women unaware of connection between breast density and cancer risk, researchers say
Many women unaware of connection between breast density and cancer risk, researchers say 01:01

BOSTON – Having dense breasts can increase a woman's risk of developing breast cancer - but many women may not be aware.  

There are laws in Massachusetts and other states requiring women be notified if they have dense breasts, because we know that women with dense breasts are at a 1.2-4 times higher risk of developing breast cancer.   

So researchers at Dartmouth College and Boston University and others asked more than 1,800 women about the relative importance of risk factors for breast cancer such as family history, obesity, alcohol intake, and breast density and found few women recognized breast density as a strong risk factor.  

Providers may need to better educate women on all of the risk factors for breast cancer and explain what they can do to reduce that risk like exercise, limit alcohol intake, and get screened more often.

Mallika Marshall, MD
MarashallMallika.jpg

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on January 26, 2023 / 5:44 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.