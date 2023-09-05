Watch CBS News
2 killed, 2 injured in I-94 crash in central Minnesota

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

STEARNS COUNTY, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a double fatal crash in central Minnesota on Monday.

According to the state patrol, the crash occurred shortly before 7 p.m. on westbound Interstate 94 in Oak Township, located in Stearns County.

The patrol says drivers in a Honda Accord and Chevrolet Silverado were traveling westbound on the interstate when they collided.

Of the three occupants in the Honda, two were killed and the third was injured. The lone occupant of the Chevrolet suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Road conditions were listed as dry. 

Details are limited, so check back for more.

First published on September 5, 2023 / 8:45 AM

