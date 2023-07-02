Minnesota Aurora finish regular season with perfect record, head to playoffs

EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Aurora finished its regular season with a perfect record of 12-0-0 Saturday in front of a record-breaking crowd.

Aurora won 7-0 against Chicago City SC at TCO Stadium in Eagan in front of nearly 7,000 fans.

The team's only first-half goal happened during the 37th minute after Addy Weichers served a corner kick into the 18-yard box and Morgan Stone headed it past Chicago City goalkeeper Lauren Keiser.

"It took us a bit to break them down, credit to Chicago, they had a good first half," said Head Coach Nicole Lukic. "They're a physical team, and they gave us a good matchup. We talked about a few adjustments at halftime, and our players showed they're coachable. The floodgates opened from there."

Cat Rapp opened the second half of the game by scoring two goals within minutes of each other. Rapp has scored nine goals in the season.

Maya Hansen set Aurora's regular season scoring record with 12 goals, scoring during the 63rd minute.

Sophie French scored the final two goals in the 72nd and 82nd minutes of the game.

Next, Aurora will head to Flint, Michigan for the Central Conference semifinal on July 6.