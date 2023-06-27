Aurora FC secures spot in playoffs, sets ticket sales record for last regular season game

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Aurora FC top brass says the "demand for women's soccer is clear" in the state.

On Saturday night, Aurora secured a playoff spot for the second straight year – and won the Heartland Division – with a victory over Bavarian United.

Furthermore, the team announced a new league record for attendance ahead of this coming Saturday's game against Chicago City. Due to demand for tickets, Aurora increased capacity at TCO Stadium in Eagan to 6,987 seats – and all have been sold. It's a new record for the USL W League and for a non-Vikings event at Viking Lakes.

It's the final matchup of the regular season for the team before the playoffs. It's the third sold-out game this season.

"Every time we have added seats, the fans have responded and supported the team. It's incredible and the entire organization is grateful," Andrea Yoch, co-founder and Board Chair of Minnesota Aurora, said.

Saturday's matchup will serve as a "Black Lives Matter: Amplifying Black Voices" game that will feature several activities to "celebrate the uniqueness of the black community and experience."

🚌➡️🏆



The road to the ship starts soon in Flint, Michigan!#WeAreAurora | #ForTheW https://t.co/4cQhPnAkhV — Minnesota Aurora FC (@MNAuroraFC) June 27, 2023

"Minnesota Aurora fans continue to show up to support this team and the soccer culture we are building and it's truly inspiring," said Jessica Poole, Team President and Chief Operating Officer. "To have this level of support on a night that honors and celebrates the black community truly showcases how the 'Beautiful Game' can build and create community."

After Saturday's game, Aurora will head to Flint, Michigan for the Central Conference semifinal on July 6. If the squad wins, they'll play in the Central Conference final on July 8 at 2 p.m.