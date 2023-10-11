Minnesota Aurora FC adds 2nd team, makes move to UPSL

EAGAN, Minn. — Minnesota Aurora FC is expanding, and jumping into a different league.

The women's soccer club announced Wednesday that it's adding a second team next year, called Aurora 2, and it's leaving the USL W league and joining the UPSL (United Premier Soccer League).

Aurora 2 is dubbed by the team as "a pathway for players who are aspiring to make the first team," with tryouts scheduled in December and January 2024.

The team, whose home pitch is TCO Stadium in Eagan, is now one of about 400 clubs in the semi-pro UPSL, which is in the fourth tier of the U.S. soccer league system.

Minnesota Aurora

"UPSL is a perfect fit for Aurora to grow. I am looking forward to finding top talent in Minnesota to represent Aurora 2 on and off the field," said Nicole Lukic, the team's head coach and sporting director.

The Aurora, which is women-owned with more than 3,000 local investors, will begin its third season next spring. The team was undefeated in its regular season matches in both of its first two seasons, topping the Heartland Division each year.

The team announced its intent to become a professional club last year, but fell short of its investment goals.