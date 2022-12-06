Minnesota Aurora FC fails to secure funding to join professional league

Minnesota Aurora FC won't be joining professional league just yet

MINNEAPOLIS -- Despite their successful inaugural season, Minnesota Aurora FC will not be able to join a professional league just yet.

"Ultimately, the timeline proved too short for us to secure the necessary investments to join a professional league for 2024," the team said in a statement.

Aurora FC first announced its plans to join a professional league in October.

The team says it will continue to work towards its goal of professional league status while remaining focused on the upcoming 2023 USL-W season.

In its first season, Aurora FC lost just one game -- unfortunately, it was the championship. The undefeated season ended in an overtime heartbreaker at the hands of South Georgia Tormenta.