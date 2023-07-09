Minnesota Aurora end season after falling 1-0 to Indy Eleven

FLINT, Mich. -- The Minnesota Aurora ended their season Saturday afternoon in Michigan.

After a perfect 12-0-0 season, the Aurora fell to the Indy Eleven 1-0 in Flint.

Aurora goalkeeper Amanda Poorbaugh kept the score 0-0 going into halftime before Indy Eleven scored in the 57th minute of the game.

Minnesota Aurora vs Indy 11 in the USLW Central Conference Final at Atwood Stadium in Flint, Michigan, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (Photo by Lon Horwedel) Lon Horwedel

"I'm really proud of this team, it just didn't go our way today," said Head Coach Nicole Lukic. "Overall, we're really happy, they're a fantastic group to work with every single day."

Aurora finished the season at the top of the Heartland Division.

NOTE: The video above is from July 5, 2023.