Coming off undefeated regular season, Aurora FC prepares for playoffs by expanding roster

EAGAN, Minn. -- One of Minnesota's most successful teams is hoping to continue that streak as they seek a national championship.

The Minnesota Aurora Soccer team starts their playoff run on Thursday at 2 p.m. in Flint, Michigan.

Tuesday morning the team held their final practice at their home stadium in Eagan for they travel to Flint.

Not only are they entering the playoffs with an undefeated regular season, but they're boosting their roster ahead of the playoffs.

"I was so excited. I've just been working really hard, so it's just been great to get that [call up]," said Ava Bjorkman Tracy, a St. Paul native who has been on the Aurora training team and is now on the roster, traveling with the team to Flint, with the option to play.

"I think just showing up every day and being a good teammate, really putting in the work and the coaches really value that and wanted to honor that," said Bjorkman-Tracy.

The team is feeling confident coming off their successful season, and they credit the strong fan base in helping with their at-home wins.

"It feels really great to play in front of all the fans and just be a part of this environment," said Bjorkman-Tracy.

During Aurora's regular season, five of their six home games were sold out, and they hope their away games during the playoffs are no exception.

"Several of us are going over [to Michigan] and Thursday we're going to see that game," said Adam Conley, a member of the Aurora Fan group called "The Revontulet."

The name "Revontulet" translates to Aurora Borealis in Finnish.

They're a group of more than 100 fans who go to each home game, and many plan to travel with the team as long as they keep advancing in the playoffs.

"As long as we can, and as long as work is agreeable," said Conley.

Conley says showing this kind of dedication to Aurora is much bigger than the team itself.

"If you want to support the team and you want to support the [USL W] league, you got to get out there and do what you can to help them grow," said Conley, "They say Minnesota is a hockey state, but it's also a soccer state."

The Aurora play Chicago City in the first round of the playoffs. They just beat this team on Saturday, 7-0.