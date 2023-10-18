Minnesota AG, SOS say Mille Lacs County judge is undermining Restore the Vote Act

MILLE LACS COUNTY, Minn. — Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon and Attorney General Keith Ellison say a Mille Lacs County judge is undermining a new voting law.

In a joint statement Tuesday, they said the judge issued orders that barred two people with felony convictions from voting even though they were sentenced to only probation.

They say the judge's order "flies in the face" of the Restore the Vote Act, which went into effect on June 1. The new law means a person with a felony conviction can have their right to vote restored "during any period when the individual is not incarcerated for the offense."

According to court documents obtained by WCCO, the judge in question is Matthew M. Quinn, who serves the Seventh Judicial District. His current term expires in January 2025.

Simon and Ellison say they believe the judge's orders are unlawful and they will oppose them.

Read the full statement below:

"After decades of effort by Minnesotans, on June 1, 2023, voting rights were restored to those who have left prison behind. Last week's orders, issued by one judge in one of Minnesota's 87 counties, fly in the face of the Minnesota Supreme Court's ruling earlier this year that deferred the decision on voting rights to the legislature.

"We believe the judge's orders are not lawful and we will oppose them. The orders have no statewide impact, and should not create fear, uncertainty, or doubt. In Minnesota, if you are over 18, a U.S. citizen, a resident of Minnesota for at least 20 days, and not currently incarcerated, you are eligible to vote. Period. It is critically important that everyone whose rights were restored understands that they are welcome in our democracy.

"We encourage all who are eligible to register and vote."