Minneapolis sees 2,000+ mail-in ballots in first two weeks of early voting

MINNEAPOLIS —Minneapolis city officials on Thursday announced that thousands of voters have already mailed in ballots for the Nov. 7 election.

The city received 2,117 early ballots between Sept. 22 — when early voting began — and Oct. 2. It's an increase of 14% compared to the first 11 days of early voting in 2021.

In order to vote early by mail, voters will need to request an absentee ballot.

Minnesotans can vote by mail, in person at the Early Vote Center and at their polling place on Election Day.