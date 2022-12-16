Jawan Carroll sentenced to 69 years in deadly Minneapolis nightclub shooting

Note: Video above is from October 26, 2022.

MINNEAPOLIS -- Jawan Carroll, who was convicted for opening fire outside a Minneapolis nightclub and killing two people in May of 2021, was sentenced to more than 69 years in prison.

The shooting happened outside Monarch nightclub. Police say 10 people were shot in a fight. Two of them died, including Charlie Johnson, a University of St. Thomas student hit by a stray bullet.

Carroll was charged with two counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder. The jury found him guilty of all counts in October.

Prosecutors pushed for Carroll to receive a 102-year sentence. The defense argued for 30 years. In the end, Carroll received 326 months for each murder count and 180 months for the attempted murder counts.

Carroll had been awaiting trial on a separate shooting back in 2019 when he committed the 2021 shootings. Court documents state that in 2019, there was a confrontation in front of a Pizza Luce restaurant and someone started shooting. Pizza Luce is just steps from where the 2021 shootings happened.

Carroll was arrested and charged with second-degree assault for the 2019 case. He posted bond and was released.

Johnson was 21 when he was killed. He was a freshman in college, and friends said he was always living in the moment.