Walk "3-Days Your Way" in Minnesota to fight breast cancer

WCCO's Pauleen Le shares her breast cancer journey ahead of Minnesota "3-Days Your Way"

ST. ANTHONY, Minn. — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and from now until the end of the month you're encouraged to walk 3-Days Your Way.

The new initiative from the Susan G. Komen Foundation encourages participants to walk 20, 40 or 60 miles and raise money to raise awareness and find a cure.

The Minnesota 3-Day Your Way was inspired by Sandy Albert, who participated in seven of the Minnesota 3-Day events when they were located in Minnesota.

When COVID led to the event no longer being held in the state, she signed up, but completed the challenge in Minnesota her way rather than traveling.

The organization hopes to raise $57,000 this year.

Minnesota leaders estimate 4,500 women in Minnesota will be diagnosed with breast cancer in 2024. So far, $17.6 million has been awarded in more than 53 research grants and 13 clinical trials.

The Susan G. Komen Foundation provides help to 1,445 Minnesotans every week and over $121,000 in financial assistance was provided to patients across the state in 2023.

Find more information on how to get involved and/or donate on the foundation's website.