DFL apologizes after fight breaks out at Minneapolis endorsement convention

MINNEAPOLIS -- The DFL Party is apologizing after a fight broke out at the Ward 10 endorsing convention on Saturday afternoon in Minneapolis.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers arrived at the Ella Baker Center shortly after 2 p.m. to a large crowd and heard reports of people fighting, but says it did not observe any physical altercations.

A video shows the fight breaking out as Councilmember Aisha Chughtai takes the stage. The convention was immediately adjourned due to safety concerns.

Police say there were multiple reports of injuries and that one man in his 30s went to HCMC with non-life-threatening injuries.

EMS treated a woman in her 40s at the scene, also for non-life-threatening injuries.

DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin called the event "extremely dishearten[ing]" in a statement released Saturday evening.

"I would like to extend an apology to the delegates, volunteers, and campaign teams who attended today's convention," Martin said. "This should never have happened..."

No one has been arrested in connection to the brawl. MPD is investigating.