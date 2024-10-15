Minneapolis invites public to view voting machine testing

MINNEAPOLIS — With Election Day just three weeks away, Minneapolis city leaders will show the public how they test their voting machines on Tuesday to ensure everything runs smoothly on Election Day.

Public testing is required by law, and it's especially important with so much concern in recent elections about accuracy and security.

Leaders from Minneapolis Elections and Voters Services will demonstrate the accuracy of its computer program, voting equipment and ballots to be used for the upcoming presidential general election.

WCCO

There are 137 voting machines and 137 assistive voting machines in Minneapolis, and the machines are randomly selected to represent all of the offices on all of the precinct ballots.

Testing will occur twice on Tuesday: at 10:00 a.m. and at noon. It will be livestreamed on the city's YouTube channel.

Tuesday is also the last day to register early to vote in Minnesota. You can still register on Election Day or vote early in person.