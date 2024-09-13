Minneapolis VA breaks ground on new Women's Clinic

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Veterans Administration is improving health care access for the fastest-growing group of veterans.

On Friday, there was a historic groundbreaking on a new Women's Clinic at the VA, at a time when we're seeing the most women serving in U.S. history.

Organizers and veterans say it will improve health care for all who serve.

The clinic will be a space where women veterans can feel understood, respected and empowered to take charge of their health.

It's dedicated to the well-being of female veterans.

"We hope that this very visible sign of supporting women veterans will inspire even more veterans to seek care through the VA," Director Patrick Kelly said.

The VA is seeing more women veterans seeking care because more of them are serving in all branches of the military.

"According to the Pew Research Center, in 1975 about 4% of our veterans were women veterans," Kelly said. "As of 2022, it's now 17.5% and that number is growing every year."

The VA says the new clinic will also focus on their unique health care needs.

"In 2026 right here on this spot we wil offer a wide range of services from primary care, gynecologic and reproductive health care, whole health coaching, peer support, maternity care coordination and mental health care," Women's Health Medical Director Dr. Alisa Duran said.

In addition to health care, they say it will also provide a place of community, where women will know they are part of a network that values and supports them.

The new building will have its own entrance, so women veterans can feel welcome in a place they can call their own.

"This is what our trailblazers have been working towards and now myself and our younger female veterans get to appreciate this day moving forward, knowing that our quality of care is going to be phenomenal," Janet Lorenzo with the American Legion said.

The hope is it pushes women veterans to get their health care needs at the Minneapolis VA.

The VA is now collecting nominations to name the clinic in honor of an extraordinary, local veteran with a significant connection to the Minneapolis VA Health Care System.